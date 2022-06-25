A roof over their head: Churches use tiny homes for homeless

(AP) - Churches across the U.S. are tackling the big question of how to address homelessness in their communities with a small solution: tiny homes. Congregations are building everything from fixed and fully contained micro homes to moveable cabins. Church leaders are not just trying to be more neighborly. The drive to provide shelter is rooted in their belief in the need to care for the vulnerable.

One advocate sees tiny homes as a great emergency option, but says homeless people deserve standard-size abodes like everyone else. An expert says the tiny home movement is too small to fix the whole problem, but it can help some.

