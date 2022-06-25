Show You Care
Queen, politicians to inaugurate refugee museum in Denmark(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Queen Margrethe and Germany’s deputy chancellor are to inaugurate a new museum that tells the story of the generations of refugees who have shaped Danish society. The story of the museum, which will be inaugurated Saturday, starts with the Germans who fled the Soviet advance during World War II.

“Flugt — Refugee Museum of Denmark” was created on the site of a camp in southwestern Denmark that housed up to 100,000 refugees from Germany in the postwar years. Denmark was a haven for refugees in the past. But in recent years it has sought to place strict limits on the number of asylum-seekers that it will accept.

