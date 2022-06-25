Isolated evening storm possible, then humidity drops

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few isolated storms are possible yet this evening on the edge of cooler and drier air to come.

Any storm activity will likely diminish toward sunset or just beyond. The threat for widespread severe weather has now shifted more toward western Illinois and far southeast Iowa this evening. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s as skies clear overnight.

A few clouds will be around Saturday, but very pleasant highs in the 70s are likely with lower humidity. Winds will be gusty during the day, however. A slow warming trend begins with the workweek, though highs stay near or below normal through Wednesday for many.

A chance for some storms returns by the end of it, as we look to sit on the edge of a more active pattern. Not all hours of each day toward the holiday weekend will be wet, but the chance for storms still exists. July 4th itself looks dry, at this time.

