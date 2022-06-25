Show You Care
Groups in Spain and Morocco push for border deaths inquiry

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT
MADRID (AP) — Human rights organizations in Spain and Morocco have called on both countries to investigate the deaths of at least 18 Africans and injuries suffered by dozens more who attempted to scale the border fence that surrounds a Spanish enclave in North Africa. Moroccan authorities said a “stampede” of people tried to climb the iron fence that separates Melilla and Morocco on Friday.

Morocco’s Interior Ministry said 76 civilians were injured along with 140 Moroccan security officers. Local authorities cited by Morocco’s official MAP news agency said the death toll increased to 18 after several migrants died in the hospital. The Moroccan Human Rights Association reported 27 dead, but the figure couldn’t immediately be confirmed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

