Eastside church in Iowa City destroyed in morning fire

The Iowa City Church of Christ smolders on Saturday, June 25, 2022, following a fire in the...
The Iowa City Church of Christ smolders on Saturday, June 25, 2022, following a fire in the early morning hours.(Cole Krutzfield/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire caused extensive damage to a church on the eastern side of Iowa City on Saturday morning.

At around 4:20 a.m., fire department crews were sent to a report of a fire at Iowa City Church of Christ, located at 4643 American Legion Road SE. Church officials, in a post to the organization’s Facebook page, said that the building was “totally engulfed in flames” when firefighters arrived.

The building appeared to be a total loss. Iowa City Fire Department officials have released no additional information at this time.

Church organizers said that prayer will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, at the church. Officials hope to have an alternate location worked out for future services.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

