Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Different ways to stay hydrated are featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment

Different ways to stay hydrated are featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares several ways to stay hydrated in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Reach for water. It’s a calorie-free way to stay hydrated while also helping your joints, skin, brain, digestion and weight management (to name a few).

Did you know food can count towards 10–20% of your daily fluid needs? Melons, tomatoes, berries, cucumbers, lettuce and citrus are all rich in water, making them smart choices to stay hydrated.

Choose a sports drink wisely. Unless you’re exercising for 60 minutes or more continuously (that means no breaks), water will meet all of your post-workout fluid needs. However, long-distance runners or cyclists will likely need to replace carbohydrates, sodium and potassium lost during a sweat session.

Low-fat milk provides calcium, b vitamins and protein. Choose three servings of milk (dairy or a fortified, non-dairy alternative) each day for healthy muscles, bones, teeth.

Limit tea or coffee to 1 to 2 servings each day to keep your caffeine intake in check. To ward off unnecessary calories, reduce added sugars and syrups in your daily brew.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids protest
WATCH: Truck strikes protestor in Cedar Rapids
Highway 100 crash
Highway 100 in Marion blocked due to ‘serious’ crash; now reopened
Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec respond to Tuesday fight at aquatic center
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
An Ohio teenager admitted to intentionally shooting his stepfather in the face with a crossbow...
Galena man shot with crossbow, runs from attacker and finds help

Latest News

Vatican to start monthly newspaper by and with the poor
Vatican to start monthly newspaper by and with the poor
Biden's mission in Europe: Shore up alliance against Russia
Biden’s mission in Europe: Shore up alliance against Russia
Watch: The Volta Youth Music and Arts Festival
Watch: The Volta Youth Music and Arts Festival
To some defenders, gun ruling could right a racial wrong
To some defenders, gun ruling could right a racial wrong