Body of Dubuque man missing on Mississippi River found

Dubuque man missing
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On June 24th, officials found the body of the man who went missing on the Mississippi River last Wednesday.

Investigators say 51-year-old Alan Hartig was in shallow Wisconsin waters just off the shore of Finley’s Landing when his pontoon, which was beached on the sand bar, began drifting down the river. He was last seen pursuing it in the shallow waters.

Officials located his empty pontoon a short distance down river but did not locate him. Crews conducted a search through the evening and were eventually suspended. The search continued again on Thursday.

Police found Hartig’s body at 12:47 pm on Friday, roughly 2 miles south of where he was last seen. They say a University of Dubuque Flight school helicopter assisting in the search, located his body from an aerial view.

