Biden’s mission in Europe: Shore up alliance against Russia

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is aiming to sustain the global alliance punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine as he embarks on a five-day trip to Europe. His trip comes as the four-month-old war shows no sign of abating and its aftershocks to global food and energy supplies are only deepening. Biden first joins a meeting of the Group of Seven leading economic powers in the Bavarian Alps of Germany before traveling to Madrid for a NATO summit.

The visit comes as the global coalition bolstering Ukraine and punishing Russia for its aggression has showed signs of fraying amid skyrocketing inflation in food and energy prices caused by the conflict.

