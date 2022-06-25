Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

The Biden Administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade

“Congress can act to restore Roe,” said Jen Klein, the White House Gender Policy Council Co-Chair.
The Biden Administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade
The Biden Administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - There’s a wide range of emotions to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade. Outside the high court, large crowds of protesters are making their voices heard.

At The White House, the administration is calling on lawmakers to take action.

“Congress can act to restore Roe,” said Jen Klein, the White House Gender Policy Council Co-Chair.

Friday’s ruling will mean access to legal abortion may be more difficult for Americans living in states that want to regulate or ban abortion.

The decision comes after the Senate failed to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act last month.

Gray Washington News Bureau asked Klein what the administration’s next step will be to respond to the ruling.

“The only body that can restore this right no amount of executive action can counteract a fundamental right that has been taken away by the Supreme Court is Congress,” said Klein.

The ruling was written by Justice Samuel Alito.

His argument declares that abortion is not a right protected by the constitution—and that the decision should return to the states.

In opposition, Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan argued that this will have far-reaching impacts on women’s rights—with the decision still allowing for bans on abortion.

Thirteen states have already passed laws aimed at further restricting legal access to abortion as early as conception. Some ban abortion even in cases of incest or rape.

Democrats on Capitol Hill are promising legislative action to federally protect the right to an abortion, but they would need Republican support in the Senate.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec respond to Tuesday fight at aquatic center
The empty pontoon was recovered a short distance down river.
Dubuque man missing on Mississippi River
Keegan Murray walks across the stage after being selected fourth overall by the Sacramento...
Keegan is a King: Murray drafted 4th overall to the Sacramento Kings
Traffic delay on I-380 northbound
Grass fire and broken glass slowing traffic on Northbound I-380, south of Hwy 30 interchange
Man missing after grain bin collapse
Crews continue search for man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo

Latest News

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa politicians, organizations respond to US Supreme Court’s Roe V. Wade ruling
FILE - A Precinct 68 Iowa Caucus voter holds a presidential preference card as the night of...
States make pitches to vote 1st in 2024 Democratic primaries
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
I9 Fact Checker: Democratic ad misleads voters
i9 Fact Check: Advocacy group’s attack ad misleads voters on Rep. Hinson’s views