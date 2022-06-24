Univ. of Iowa Deputy Director of Athletics announces retirement

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, University of Iowa Deputy Athletic Director Barbara Burke announced that she will retire following the end of her contract in June 2023.

Burke was named Deputy Director of Athletics in 2017. She’s been involved in college athletics for more than 40 years serving in various administrative leadership roles.

“I have had the honor of working side-by-side with Barbara both during her time at Iowa and when I was at Wyoming. She is one of the best athletic administrators in the country,” stated Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. “She is a consummate professional, she’s a problem solver, and she cares deeply about student-athletes. I am grateful to be able to work with her for another year and then will look forward to celebrating her career as she moves into retirement.”

Prior to joining the Iowa staff, she served as the Deputy Athletics Director/Chief Operating Officer at Tulane University and the Director of Athletics at Eastern Illinois University.

“I have been blessed and am humbled to work with so many wonderful individuals, it is difficult to put one’s life work into words. I am thankful for the lasting friendships and wonderful memories I will take with me,” said Burke. “I want to thank Gary for the opportunity to work at Iowa and am thrilled that I will be able to end my career at this institution. We have a great group of coaches, student-athletes, and staff. It has been an honor to represent the Hawkeyes.”

During her career, Burke has served on multiple administrative boards including the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee, and the Mountain West Conference Championship Committee.

Burke was inducted into Western Michigan’s Hall of Fame in 1988.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.