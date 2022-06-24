UNI’s AJ Green signs two-way deal with Milwaukee Bucks

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former University of Northern Iowa Panther AJ Green has signed a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Cedar Falls native spent four seasons with the Panthers averaging 17.8 points per game. He became the program’s all-time leader in career three-point field goal attempts with 704 and free throw percentage. His 1,769 total points ranked fourth in school history.

Green was part of two Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) regular season championship teams with UNI. The Panthers took home regular season titles in 2020 and 2022. Green was named the league’s Player of the Year both seasons.

He’s expected to join the Bucks for the NBA 2K23 Summer League which is scheduled for July 7-17.

