Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

States make pitches to vote 1st in 2024 Democratic primaries

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sixteen states and Puerto Rico are jockeying for early slots on a new Democratic presidential primary calendar, offering presentations for party bosses on why they deserve to go first — or at least close to it.

Iowa has held the leadoff position since 1972, but technical glitches undermined its Democratic caucus two years ago. That sparked a clamor for change.

States are pressing their case over three days of Democrats’ Rules and Bylaws Committee meetings.

The full Democratic National Committee plans to vote in August. It could opt to alter the current order of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — or keep it the same.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec respond to Tuesday fight at aquatic center
Traffic delay on I-380 northbound
Grass fire and broken glass slowing traffic on Northbound I-380, south of Hwy 30 interchange
The empty pontoon was recovered a short distance down river.
Dubuque man missing on Mississippi River
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
Keegan Murray walks across the stage after being selected fourth overall by the Sacramento...
Keegan is a King: Murray drafted 4th overall to the Sacramento Kings

Latest News

New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
I9 Fact Checker: Democratic ad misleads voters
i9 Fact Check: Advocacy group’s attack ad misleads voters on Rep. Hinson’s views
Conservative Groups spend money in primary election
Advocacy groups spend more than $546,000 in GOP primaries
President Biden speaks at the 2022 Summit of the Americas
Migration top priority at Summit of the Americas