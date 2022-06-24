Our Town Iowa City celebrates 50 years of Title IX and women’s athletics

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa in Our Town Iowa City is celebrating 50 years of Title IX and women’s athletics.

Title IX, an amendment to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, prohibited sex-based discrimination in education programs and activities at federally funded schools, such as Iowa.

Dr. Christine Grant, Iowa’s first and only women’s athletic director, saw the opportunity for women’s sports, and began building programs with minimal resources.

Today, women at Iowa are grateful for the work of Dr. Grant and are proud to carry on her legacy.

