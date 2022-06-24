Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Officials: Bear dies trapped in car at temperatures possibly above 140 degrees

Officials said a bear died after getting trapped in a car during a heat wave in Tennessee. (Source: WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Officials in Tennessee say a black bear died after getting stuck in a hot car this week.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the car’s owner got in a different vehicle around 10 a.m. When they returned at 6:45 p.m., they found the bear dead in the car.

WVLT reports that officials said they thought the bear got inside the car using its paws or teeth and got trapped after the door shut.

Wildlife officers said the temperature outside was above 95 degrees, meaning the car could’ve been hotter than 140 degrees.

The agency urged car owners to lock their doors, roll up their windows, and don’t leave food inside the car or even air fresheners – as all of that can attract bears.

Park officials encouraged anyone to report those breaking the rules to call 865-436-1230.

According to officials, a black bear was euthanized last week after scratching a woman and then charging another neighbor.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the collapsed grain silo remains volatile and access will be restricted until the...
Crews find body of man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo
Man missing after grain bin collapse
Crews continue search for man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo
The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending...
Reynolds expands deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is getting a name change and a new look.
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese gets new name
Filming is planned to take place from September to early October, organizers say.
Field of Dreams TV series taking applications for paid extras

Latest News

Paolo Banchero talks with friends and family before the start of the NBA basketball draft,...
Magic take Banchero 1st, Holmgren, Smith follow in NBA draft
The agency is working to get to full capacity of about 5,000 agents.
DEA actively recruiting agents across the U.S.
A family has opened their porch door to try and get donations for their neighbor whose house...
A family has opened their porch door to try and get donations for their neighbor whose house caught fire on Tuesday.
Dubuque man missing
Dubuque man missing