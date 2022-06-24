Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Keegan Murray drafted 4th pick overall to the Sacramento Kings

Iowa forward Keegan Murray shoots a 3-point basket during an NCAA college basketball game...
Iowa forward Keegan Murray shoots a 3-point basket during an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina Central, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa Hawkeye Keegan Murray was drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the 4th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Prairie High School graduate earned All-American honors as a sophomore after averaging 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Murray only had one scholarship offer after his senior year of high school, but after a year of prep school at DME Academy, he earned a scholarship to the University of Iowa, where his father, Kenyon, played.

Keegan’s twin brother, Kris, decided to return to the Hawkeyes after testing the NBA draft waters.

For more on Murray’s journey to the NBA, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the collapsed grain silo remains volatile and access will be restricted until the...
Crews find body of man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo
Man missing after grain bin collapse
Crews continue search for man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo
The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending...
Reynolds expands deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is getting a name change and a new look.
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese gets new name
Filming is planned to take place from September to early October, organizers say.
Field of Dreams TV series taking applications for paid extras

Latest News

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half...
LIVE: Eastern Iowa ready for NBA Draft
Keegan Murray used a year at prep school to gain weight, develop skills and earn a scholarship...
Keegan Murray used a year at prep school to gain weight, develop skills and earn a scholarship to Iowa
Lynsey Barnard’s unexpected journey to being the new head coach at City High
Lynsey Barnard’s unexpected journey to being the new head coach at City High
‘Let the kids decide,’ Hawkeye Wave music selection now in the hands of Kid Captains