Keegan Murray drafted 4th pick overall to the Sacramento Kings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa Hawkeye Keegan Murray was drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the 4th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Prairie High School graduate earned All-American honors as a sophomore after averaging 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Murray only had one scholarship offer after his senior year of high school, but after a year of prep school at DME Academy, he earned a scholarship to the University of Iowa, where his father, Kenyon, played.

Keegan’s twin brother, Kris, decided to return to the Hawkeyes after testing the NBA draft waters.

