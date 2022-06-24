Isolated showers possible this morning, better chance of rain tomorrow morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are watching some rain off to our west this morning. These isolated showers may affect portions of the area early on today, especially the farther west you go. Later tonight into tomorrow still looks like the primary time to watch for some thunderstorms. It appears two rounds are likely with some re-development possible in the mid-late afternoon hours. As we’ve highlighted through the week, a severe risk exists with any storms that move through with some gusty wind and hail the primary threats. Behind this front, it’ll be a taste of September on Sunday with highs into the 70s. Have a great weekend!

