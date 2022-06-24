Show You Care
Isolated showers possible this morning, better chance of rain tomorrow morning

There may be a few isolated showers or storms this morning, but the best chance of rain occurs late tonight into tomorrow morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are watching some rain off to our west this morning. These isolated showers may affect portions of the area early on today, especially the farther west you go. Later tonight into tomorrow still looks like the primary time to watch for some thunderstorms. It appears two rounds are likely with some re-development possible in the mid-late afternoon hours. As we’ve highlighted through the week, a severe risk exists with any storms that move through with some gusty wind and hail the primary threats. Behind this front, it’ll be a taste of September on Sunday with highs into the 70s. Have a great weekend!

