Iowans react to Supreme Court ruling on abortion.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court puts the legality of abortions in the hands of the states. In anticipation of a decision by the Iowa Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, many Iowans have protested in recent weeks. Others celebrated Friday as the decision came down.

”I’m excited to say that as of this morning we live in a post Roe America,” said Augustine Payne, Executive Director at Dubuque Country Right to Life.

Abortion is still legal in Iowa but some worry it won’t be for long due to the political makeup of the Iowa’s state government, which is overwhelmingly Republican.

”My worry though is that either in a special session or next year in a session in Des Moines republicans are going to take this opportunity from the Supreme Court decision in D.C. to restrict or take away all together a woman’s basic fundamental right to make her own healthcare decisions,” said Sami Scheetz, the democratic nominee for Iowa House District 78 whose running unopposed.

Scheetz plans to do what he can to make sure Iowans still have access to abortion.

Meanwhile people who gathered at Dubuque County Right to Life Friday are hoping for the exact opposite, wanting abortion to become illegal.

”Now the people of Iowa will decide whether we are a pro life state helping women and protecting children waiting to be born, which is what we should become,” said Art Gilloon, Vice Chairman at Dubuque County Right to Life.

Abortions are still legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for medical emergencies. A patient must also have an ultrasound first.

Governor Reynolds has not said whether she will hold a special session to make changes to current state law.

Iowa’s mandatory 24-hour waiting period for women seeking an abortion will go into effect next month, although Planned Parenthood is already implementing it.

