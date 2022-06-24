Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa city settles fatal police shooting suit for $5 million

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Burlington, Iowa, has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the mother of a man who was shot to death by police five years ago.

The settlement announced Thursday comes nearly five years after Officer Chris Chiprez fatally shot 27-year-old Marquis Jones.

Police stopped Jones on Oct. 1, 2017, for allegedly playing music too loudly, and police say he ran away with a gun in his hand.

Chiprez said in reports that he thought Jones was armed when he shot him.

But lawyers for Jones’ mother say evidence showed Jones had dropped the gun yards away and was nearly prone on the ground when he was shot.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec respond to Tuesday fight at aquatic center
Traffic delay on I-380 northbound
Grass fire and broken glass slowing traffic on Northbound I-380, south of Hwy 30 interchange
The empty pontoon was recovered a short distance down river.
Dubuque man missing on Mississippi River
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
Keegan Murray walks across the stage after being selected fourth overall by the Sacramento...
Keegan is a King: Murray drafted 4th overall to the Sacramento Kings

Latest News

The Iowa Board of Regents will soon decide whether they will continue to require students to...
Iowa State suspends men’s hockey club over hazing
A Cedar Rapids man accused of murdering a 22-year-old will have an emergency hearing, where...
Emergency hearing to be held for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder
A historic, gun safety bill passed through the U.S. Senate Thursday night.
Senate passes historic gun safety bill
FILE - A Precinct 68 Iowa Caucus voter holds a presidential preference card as the night of...
States make pitches to vote 1st in 2024 Democratic primaries