Iowa City man that fired air rifle that hit driver ordered to pay more than $1,000

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man has been ordered to pay more than $1,000 in fines and court fees after having fired the stray bullet that hit a driver passing by in Iowa City last year.

It’s the maximum fine 70-year-old Philip Olson could receive after he pleaded guilty to violating a city code for discharging a pellet gun within city limits.

Prosecutors said that in October 2021, Olson fired a .22 caliber air rifle at a squirrel from his home adjacent to Highway 6. The stray bullet hit Marine Lance Corporal Gabe Heefner as he was driving by.

Police then responded to a crash near the intersection of Highway 6 and Sycamore Street, where they said they found Heefner with a wound in his temple.

The 20-year-old still faces a long road of rehab and recovery.

Heefner’s family, along with the Johnson County Attorney, has called for Iowa to broaden the definition of a dangerous weapon to include pellet guns. That would have allowed Olson to face felony charges.

On Thursday, a court ordered Olson to pay $1,043.25 in fines and court fees.

