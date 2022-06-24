Show You Care
Highway 100 in Marion blocked due to ‘serious’ crash west of Highway 13

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - As of 4:20 pm, police in Marion have blocked off part of Highway 100, west of Highway 13, due to a nearby serious crash.

Iowa DOT cameras show police rerouting traffic at the intersection.

The crash has closed both lanes of Iowa Highway 100 from S 31st Street to 44th Street in Marion.

Drivers should prepare to find a new route until the roadway is open again.

Police expect the closure to last for several hours.

