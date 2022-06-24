Show You Care
Family raising donations for neighbors who lost their home to a fire

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family has opened their porch door to try and get donations for their neighbor whose house caught fire on Tuesday.

The fire happened on 4Th Avenue SE. A cause has not yet been released, and the family was displaced.

“I knew that the first couple of weeks were going to be challenging,” said Caitlin Bickford.

Bickford said around 10 to 15 people each day since the fire happened brought over essentials: water, snacks, baby formula, and diapers.

“We just wanted to make sure that they had some immediate necessities and some immediate help,” said Jessica Lipscomb, Bickford’s mother.

A Gofundme page has raised nearly $6,000. That money would go a long way to help the family get back on their feet, but as Lipscomb knows firsthand it won’t last long. Her childhood home caught fire when she was 15 years old.

“When it happens, you’re put out of your home,” she said. “You don’t have a toothbrush, you don’t have clean underwear, you have nothing. You must take care of all those expenses until the insurance check comes through.”

While Bickford’s neighbors figure out the next step to finding a new place to call their own, Jessica feels this was the least they could do after what their neighbors have gone through.

“At the end of the day, I think people are genuinely kind and willing to help each other,” Lipscomb. “This makes people realize all the good in our community.”

A family has opened their porch door to try and get donations for their neighbor whose house caught fire on Tuesday.
