Emergency hearing to be held for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man accused of murdering a 22-year-old will have an emergency hearing Friday, in which he intends to ask to represent himself in his trial.

Arthur Flowers is charged with first degree murder in the death of Emily Leonard.

Court documents say he no longer trusts his attorneys, and wants to either represent himself or get a new attorney.

Police found Leonard’s body in Flowers’ home in early April. Police say she had head trauma. They also found a board nearby with blood on it.

Earlier this week, a judge denied a change of venue request for the trial. The trial was originally set to begin on June 7, but was pushed back three weeks to June 28.

Friday’s hearing is set for 3 p.m., and his trial is set to start Tuesday.

