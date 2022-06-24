Show You Care
Emergency hearing to be held for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder

A Cedar Rapids man accused of murdering a 22-year old will have an emergency hearing, where he'll ask to represent himself in his trial.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man accused of murdering a 22-year-old will have an emergency hearing Friday, in which he intends to ask to represent himself in his trial.

Arthur Flowers is charged with first degree murder in the death of Emily Leonard.

Court documents say he no longer trusts his attorneys, and wants to either represent himself or get a new attorney.

Police found Leonard’s body in Flowers’ home in early April. Police say she had head trauma. They also found a board nearby with blood on it.

Earlier this week, a judge denied a change of venue request for the trial. The trial was originally set to begin on June 7, but was pushed back three weeks to June 28.

Friday’s hearing is set for 3 p.m., and his trial is set to start Tuesday.

A judge has denied a change of venue request for the man accused of killing a woman with a wooden board at his Cedar Rapids home in April.

