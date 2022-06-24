Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Drivers in Florida can now get tickets for playing music too loud, new law says

According to the new Florida law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet...
According to the new Florida law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet or more, you could get a ticket.(marchenko_family via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Turn down the music!

A new law in Florida will allow police to give tickets to drivers whose music is too loud.

According to the new law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet or more, you could get a ticket.

Violation of the law will be considered a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable as a nonmoving violation. It’s unclear how much a ticket might cost.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec respond to Tuesday fight at aquatic center
The empty pontoon was recovered a short distance down river.
Dubuque man missing on Mississippi River
Traffic delay on I-380 northbound
Grass fire and broken glass slowing traffic on Northbound I-380, south of Hwy 30 interchange
Keegan Murray walks across the stage after being selected fourth overall by the Sacramento...
Keegan is a King: Murray drafted 4th overall to the Sacramento Kings
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market

Latest News

Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its safe sleep guidelines for babies for the...
American Academy of Pediatrics updates safe sleep guidelines for babies
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How U.S. states have banned, limited or protected abortion
Biden reacts to the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision overturning the right to abortion....
Biden: 'A sad day for the court and for the country'
The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its safe sleep guidelines for babies for the...
American Academy of Pediatric updates safe sleep guidelines for babies