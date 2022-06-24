Deputies identify man found dead after silo collapsed Yarmouth Tuesday

YARMOUTH, Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office identified the man found dead in the grain silo collapse in Yarmouth, Iowa, as 30-year-old Rickey Ryan Kammerer, of Winfield.

Emergency responders in Des Moines County found the missing person in the collapsed grain silo in Yarmouth, Iowa about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, they received the call at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday to Agri-way Grain Elevators in Yarmouth. Iowa Task Force One (IA-TF1), a search and rescue unit, was called and assisted in securing the scene around mid-afternoon.

Des Moines County Emergency Management Agency officials continued the search overnight through Wednesday tell they found the missing person.

According to a media release, emergency responders were informed that two employees were in the immediate area at the time of the grain silo collapse and that one of the employees was unable to be located.

Emergency responders arrived on scene and immediately began rescue operations, according to deputies.

