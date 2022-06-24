Show You Care
Chances for needed rain are in the weekend forecast

Look for two rounds of rain and storms
Rain and thunderstorms develop again overnight with tomorrow's rain coming in two batches.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain and thunderstorms develop again overnight with tomorrow’s rain coming in two batches. Look for a more widespread chance late tonight into tomorrow morning, a break midday, and then some pop-up activity in the afternoon/evening as a cold front passes through. There is a potential for gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall with some of the thunderstorms that form.

The cold front that fired these off will also bring cooler air behind it with temperatures falling to the mid to upper 70s Sunday and Monday.

