After missing spring, Iowa’s Campbell to savor senior season

Jack Campbell, Iowa linebacker
Jack Campbell, Iowa linebacker
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell plans to savor his senior football season after missing spring practice to allow nagging injuries to heal.

Campbell was the national leader in tackles with 143 last season and a second-team pick to The Associated Press All-Big Ten team.

Campbell spent the spring watching film and rehabbing with athletic trainers. He’s a full participant in summer workouts and has been a mentor to young players in the linebacker room.

Defensive end John Waggoner said Campbell is a role model and called him a beast for the way he approaches his workouts.

