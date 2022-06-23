Oxford man sentenced to federal prison for production of child pornography

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 22nd, a judge sentenced an Iowa man to 30 years in federal prison for production of child pornography.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers responded to 33-year-old Aaron Allen Tripses’ residence for a welfare check. It was discovered that he had assaulted an adult female. Law enforcement gained information that Tripses’ phone contained evidence of sexual abuse of a minor.

Multiple search warrants were executed on Tripses’ devices and accounts. Officers located over 1,400 images and videos depicting Tripses engaged in sexual acts with a minor, including depictions of acts of violence.

Officers also found videos of women in public places being filmed without their knowledge. He has prior convictions for assault against a minor and woman.

Tripses pled guilty to production of child pornography. He was sentenced to 360 months in prison for and must serve 7 years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

