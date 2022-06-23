Show You Care
Oxford man sentenced to federal prison for production of child pornography

He has prior convictions for assault against a minor and woman.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 22nd, a judge sentenced an Iowa man to 30 years in federal prison for production of child pornography.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers responded to 33-year-old Aaron Allen Tripses’ residence for a welfare check. It was discovered that he had assaulted an adult female. Law enforcement gained information that Tripses’ phone contained evidence of sexual abuse of a minor.

Multiple search warrants were executed on Tripses’ devices and accounts. Officers located over 1,400 images and videos depicting Tripses engaged in sexual acts with a minor, including depictions of acts of violence.

Officers also found videos of women in public places being filmed without their knowledge.

Tripses pled guilty to production of child pornography. He was sentenced to 360 months in prison for and must serve 7 years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

