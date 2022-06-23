Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Oelwein planning to tear down Community Plaza

By Phil Reed
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Oelwein is getting ready to close and demolish the Oelwein Community Plaza located at 25 West Charles Street.

Leaders with the Oelwein Plaza Foundation say the 60-plus-year-old building is deteriorating and becoming too expensive to repair.

There are cracks in the wall, and the building has water issues. The bridge structure underneath is also not sound.

They plan to renovate a building downtown to replace it. It will be downtown at the old Dollar General at 137 South Frederick Avenue. It will have a meeting area, and a spot that can hold more than 450 people for events.

The project cost 3.2 million dollars. Community Bank of Oelwein is giving 250-thousand, and leaders hope to get the rest of the money from grants, individual donors, and local charitable foundations. Organizers hope the new venue will bring more people to Oelwein.

The Community Plaza will close on the 30th, and will be torn down in the fall They hope to have the new event center open by May 2023

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who opened fire in a Des Moines Hy-Vee on Sunday morning may not face criminal charges.
Woman who fired gun in Iowa Hy-Vee may not face charges
Police say only one grain silo, made out of concrete, collapsed.
Man missing after grain bin collapse in Yarmouth
The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending...
Reynolds expands deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles
The scene of the collapsed grain silo remains volatile and access will be restricted until the...
Crews find body of man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo
Owner of Tactical Creations has concerns over Red Flag Laws.
Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’

Latest News

Luther graduate raising money for children in Ukraine through artwork
Luther graduate raising money for children in Ukraine through artwork
Keegan Murray used a year at prep school to gain weight, develop skills and earn a scholarship...
Keegan Murray used a year at prep school to gain weight, develop skills and earn a scholarship to Iowa
Shortage at Eastern Iowa food banks
Eastern Iowa food banks struggle with supply as demand is up
Fans playing hooky to watch the Kernels whip the Whitecaps 4-2
Fans playing hooky to watch the Kernels whip the Whitecaps 4-2