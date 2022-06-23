Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Nonprofit encourages community to leave a light on for Jodi this weekend

Monday, June 27, marks 27 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappeared on her way to work in Mason...
Monday, June 27, marks 27 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappeared on her way to work in Mason City.(FREE TO USE)
By Beret Leone
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – It’s been more than 25 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappeared on her way to work. Huisentruit was a morning news anchor, working in Mason City.

This weekend, ahead of the day she vanished 27 years ago, there’s an effort to remember her. It’s a campaign called “Lights for Jodi.” Anyone and everyone is encouraged to leave a porch light on for Jodi.

The campaign is headed by by FindJodi, a group of journalists stationed across the country, working to keep Jodi’s story alive.

The same initiative started back in 1995, the year she went missing.

“We’re bringing it back now, so that people have a chance to show that they care,” FindJodi member Scott Fuller said. “Show their solidarity. Show they are thinking about Jodi. This is something people can do from anywhere.”

FindJodi also asks that anyone participating in the “Lights for Jodi” campaign to share a photo with “#LightsForJodi” on social media.

“Things like that mean a lot to the family,” Fuller said. “When they see all these people who still care and are still interested in seeing a resolution in Jodi’s case, it means a lot to them, too.”

Leave a light on for Jodi Friday through Saturday. Monday marks 27 years since Jodi disappeared.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec respond to Tuesday fight at aquatic center
Traffic delay on I-380 northbound
Grass fire and broken glass slowing traffic on Northbound I-380, south of Hwy 30 interchange
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
The empty pontoon was recovered a short distance down river.
Dubuque man missing on Mississippi River
Man missing after grain bin collapse
Crews continue search for man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, June 24th
The Supreme Court struck down a concealed carry gun law in New York.
Iowa gun rights and gun control groups react to SCOTUS decision
A family has opened their porch door to try and get donations for their neighbor whose house...
Family raising donations for neighbors who lost their home to a fire
A family has opened their porch door to try and get donations for their neighbor whose house...
A family has opened their porch door to try and get donations for their neighbor whose house caught fire on Tuesday.
Keegan Murray
Keegan Murray drafted 4th overall in 2022 NBA Draft