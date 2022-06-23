More Active Weather Ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More active weather moves into the state for the end of the week. Isolated showers and storms are possible during the morning. If this moves into east Iowa it ends bringing us a very pleasant, but muggier Friday. Friday night into Saturday features our best chance for showers and storms. Strong to severe storms are possible along with heavy rain. After a scattered storm chance ends on Saturday afternoon/evening we are in for a cooler and breezy Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.