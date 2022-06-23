Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Luther graduate raising money for children in Ukraine through artwork

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) -A Luther College graduate, Karla Bloem, has raised thousands of dollars for the children of Ukraine through an art auction.

Bloem is the Executive Director of the International Owl Center in Houston, Minnesota. He said her organization works to help educate people about owls as well as to conduct research. One of the ways they raise money is through its International Festival of Owls coloring contest, where children from across the world send their pictures of owls. Bloem said they can’t send the pictures back to the contestant when it’s done, so they store them in an archive. She said when the war broke out she started to hold an auction for the children of Ukraine with the pictures those children submitted. Since May, she said her group raised $225,000.

“I thought it would be great if we got $100 a piece or really great if we got $200, and we ended up making $100,000 in our first auction,” she said. “People want a personal connection. I think that’s what really sparked interest in this.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who opened fire in a Des Moines Hy-Vee on Sunday morning may not face criminal charges.
Woman who fired gun in Iowa Hy-Vee may not face charges
Police say only one grain silo, made out of concrete, collapsed.
Man missing after grain bin collapse in Yarmouth
The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending...
Reynolds expands deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles
The scene of the collapsed grain silo remains volatile and access will be restricted until the...
Crews find body of man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo
Owner of Tactical Creations has concerns over Red Flag Laws.
Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’

Latest News

Architect drawing of new events center that's scheduled to open May 2023.
Oelwein planning to tear down Community Plaza
Keegan Murray used a year at prep school to gain weight, develop skills and earn a scholarship...
Keegan Murray used a year at prep school to gain weight, develop skills and earn a scholarship to Iowa
Shortage at Eastern Iowa food banks
Eastern Iowa food banks struggle with supply as demand is up
Fans playing hooky to watch the Kernels whip the Whitecaps 4-2
Fans playing hooky to watch the Kernels whip the Whitecaps 4-2