Luther graduate raising money for children in Ukraine through artwork

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) -A Luther College graduate, Karla Bloem, has raised thousands of dollars for the children of Ukraine through an art auction.

Bloem is the Executive Director of the International Owl Center in Houston, Minnesota. He said her organization works to help educate people about owls as well as to conduct research. One of the ways they raise money is through its International Festival of Owls coloring contest, where children from across the world send their pictures of owls. Bloem said they can’t send the pictures back to the contestant when it’s done, so they store them in an archive. She said when the war broke out she started to hold an auction for the children of Ukraine with the pictures those children submitted. Since May, she said her group raised $225,000.

“I thought it would be great if we got $100 a piece or really great if we got $200, and we ended up making $100,000 in our first auction,” she said. “People want a personal connection. I think that’s what really sparked interest in this.”

