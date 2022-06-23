Show You Care
Keegan Murray used a year at prep school to gain weight, develop skills and earn a scholarship to Iowa

By Scott Saville
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Keegan and Kris Murray have improved as much as any basketball players from Eastern Iowa.

The two had just one scholarship offer after graduating from Prairie, so they took a year at a prep school, DME academy.

The two gained a combined fifty pounds in a year.

“My wife was feeding about 20 pounds of chicken each week,” said Kenyon Murray, Keegan and Kris’ dad.

The brothers spent a lot of time in the weight room and on the court. Keegan averaged 22.4 points per game at DME academy playing against high-level competition.

“That year was probably the best thing I could’ve done,” Keegan said. “I was playing against college guys, junior college teams, I was playing against other post grad teams are really good. I just think that your maturity for college.

