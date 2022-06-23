Show You Care
Iowa Legal Aid receives $1.4 million in federal funding to help people impacted by the derecho

Derecho victims who need legal help received a boost in the form of federal dollars to Iowa Legal Aid.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Derecho victims who need legal help received a boost in the form of federal dollars to Iowa Legal Aid.

The organization received $1.4 million in federal money to help those in need with legal questions and representation directly related to the August storm. The money would be used to hire more attorneys and paralegals, advertising, and ways to better serve when the next storm hits.

Lisa Gavin is the Cedar Rapids Managing Attorney for Iowa Legal Aid. She’s helping to coordinate the people of Cedar Rapids with legal questions. She said initially, around 200 people reached out for help. Most of those people were asking questions about rentals and federal money, she said about 15 to 20 each week are now reaching out for help with contractors and insurance.

“Based on my experience of the 2008 flood, this is going to take years,” said Gavin. “I think we closed our last case in like 2015.”

Gavin said cases could take longer than after the flood because of the ongoing pandemic, cost of inflation, worker shortage, and supply chain issues.

