Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa girl wins World Chess Championship

An Iowa girl's talent in chess is now known on the world stage.
By KCCI
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa girl’s talent in chess is now known on the world stage.

Nine-year-old Irene Jiao Fei, from Ames, won the FIDE World School Chess Championship last week in Panama City. She finished first in the under nine competition.

In the competition, she defeated seven opponents and came to a draw with two.

“My mom signed me up for a chess club when I was in kindergarten, and then the coach there said I was pretty good,” she said.

She said she loves the strategy of the game, thinking ahead three to six moves and trying to bait her opponents into bad moves.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the collapsed grain silo remains volatile and access will be restricted until the...
Crews find body of man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo
The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending...
Reynolds expands deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles
Man missing after grain bin collapse
Crews continue search for man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is getting a name change and a new look.
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese gets new name
Police say only one grain silo, made out of concrete, collapsed.
Man missing after grain bin collapse in Yarmouth

Latest News

Iowa Democrats hope the big changes they make to their caucuses will keep the state first in...
Iowa Democrats push to keep state’s first-in-the nation caucus
An Iowa girl's talent in chess is now known on the world stage.
Iowa girl wins World Chess Championship
COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old have begun rolling out at University of...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges parents to vaccinate kids for COVID-19
The Biden Administration is set to meet with the CEO's of seven big oil companies on Thursday.
Biden to meet with oil companies to push them to lower costs