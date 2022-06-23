Show You Care
Iowa Democrats push to keep state’s first-in-the nation caucus

Iowa Democrats hope the big changes they make to their caucuses will keep the state first in the nation in the presidential selection process.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Thursday, they will make their case to the Democratic National Committee.

Iowa Democrats want to use mail-in or in-person participation over a 14 to 28-day period prior to caucus night. They also want to get rid of realignment, that requires caucus-goers to change candidates if theirs is not viable.

They believe this will increase participation and make the results easier to report.

Iowa is one of 17 states and territories who will make their case to the committee. States have 15 minutes to present and 20 minutes for questions. Iowa is vying for one of five open slots ahead of Super Tuesday.

The DNC won’t have a decision finalized until September.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

