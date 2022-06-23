Show You Care
Grass fire and broken glass slowing traffic on Northbound I-380, south of Hwy 30 interchange

Traffic delay on I-380 northbound
Traffic delay on I-380 northbound(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Traffic is delayed on the Northbound lanes of I-380 near 76th Ave, just south of the Highway 30 interchange.

Crews are on scene dealing with a grass fire as well as broken glass in the left-bound lanes.

There are also reports of a crash near the Wright Brothers BLVD exit which is slowing traffic further.

Authorities ask for your patience as they work in the area.

