Grass fire and broken glass slowing traffic on Northbound I-380, south of Hwy 30 interchange

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Traffic is delayed on the Northbound lanes of I-380 near 76th Ave, just south of the Highway 30 interchange.

Crews are on scene dealing with a grass fire as well as broken glass in the left-bound lanes.

There are also reports of a crash near the Wright Brothers BLVD exit which is slowing traffic further.

Authorities ask for your patience as they work in the area.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.