Dubuque man missing on Mississippi River

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On Wednesday at approximately 5:30 pm, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a Dubuque man was missing on the Mississippi River.

Officials say 51-year-old Alan Hartig was in shallow Wisconsin waters just off the shore of Finley’s Landing when his pontoon, which was beached on the sand bar, began drifting down the river. He was last seen pursuing it in the shallow waters.

The empty pontoon was recovered a short distance down river.

Crews conducted a search through the evening and were eventually suspended. The search continued again on Thursday.

As of 3:00 pm Thursday, Hartig has not been located.

