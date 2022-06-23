Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Dubuque man missing on Mississippi River

The empty pontoon was recovered a short distance down river.
The empty pontoon was recovered a short distance down river.(Pixabay)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On Wednesday at approximately 5:30 pm, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a Dubuque man was missing on the Mississippi River.

Officials say 51-year-old Alan Hartig was in shallow Wisconsin waters just off the shore of Finley’s Landing when his pontoon, which was beached on the sand bar, began drifting down the river. He was last seen pursuing it in the shallow waters.

The empty pontoon was recovered a short distance down river.

Crews conducted a search through the evening and were eventually suspended. The search continued again on Thursday.

As of 3:00 pm Thursday, Hartig has not been located.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the collapsed grain silo remains volatile and access will be restricted until the...
Crews find body of man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo
Man missing after grain bin collapse
Crews continue search for man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo
The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending...
Reynolds expands deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is getting a name change and a new look.
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese gets new name
Filming is planned to take place from September to early October, organizers say.
Field of Dreams TV series taking applications for paid extras

Latest News

Iowa democrats make case to remain first in nation to caucus
Iowa democrats make case to remain first in nation to caucus
He has prior convictions for assault against a minor and woman.
Oxford man sentenced to federal prison for production of child pornography
Traffic delay on I-380 northbound
Grass fire and broken glass slowing traffic on Northbound I-380, south of Hwy 30 interchange
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast - June 23, 2022