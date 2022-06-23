Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec respond to Tuesday fight at aquatic center

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening at approximately 9:00 pm, a fight broke out in the parking lot of the Cherry Hill Aquatic Center.

Pool staff called police who immediately responded. Individuals involved in the fight were identified and banned from the pool with one 14-year-old arrested. No weapons were displayed or used during the fight.

Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department have noted that fights early in the summer have occurred in previous years at aquatic centers and they have worked with police to address it cooperatively.

Both departments are looking into options to prevent future occurrences, such as increased police presence and adjusting business hours.

