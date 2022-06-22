Woman found guilty, man sentenced to prison for Iowa killing

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A woman has been found guilty of first-degree murder and a man sentenced to prison for the strangulation death of another woman nearly two years ago in her Lake Park home.

The Sioux City Journal reports that a judge found 27-year-old Allison Decker guilty Tuesday of the murder count, as well as theft and conspiracy to commit theft in the death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman. Bastman’s body was found in her home on Dec. 22, 2020.

Decker’s codefendant, 25-year-old Justice Berntson, was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for attempted murder in Bastman’s death.

Investigators say all three were at Bastman’s home when Decker and Bastman fought. Prosecutors say Decker strangled Bastman with a belt, and Bernston did nothing to stop it

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.