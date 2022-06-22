Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Woman found guilty, man sentenced to prison for Iowa killing

Prosecutors say Decker strangled Bastman with a belt, and Bernston did nothing to stop it
Prosecutors say Decker strangled Bastman with a belt, and Bernston did nothing to stop it(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A woman has been found guilty of first-degree murder and a man sentenced to prison for the strangulation death of another woman nearly two years ago in her Lake Park home.

The Sioux City Journal reports that a judge found 27-year-old Allison Decker guilty Tuesday of the murder count, as well as theft and conspiracy to commit theft in the death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman. Bastman’s body was found in her home on Dec. 22, 2020.

Decker’s codefendant, 25-year-old Justice Berntson, was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for attempted murder in Bastman’s death.

Investigators say all three were at Bastman’s home when Decker and Bastman fought. Prosecutors say Decker strangled Bastman with a belt, and Bernston did nothing to stop it

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who opened fire in a Des Moines Hy-Vee on Sunday morning may not face criminal charges.
Woman who fired gun in Iowa Hy-Vee may not face charges
Police say only one grain silo, made out of concrete, collapsed.
Man missing after grain bin collapse in Yarmouth
Owner of Tactical Creations has concerns over Red Flag Laws.
Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’
The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending...
Reynolds expands deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles
American Airlines has announced they will also cease operations in Toledo, Ohio, and Ithaca and...
American Airlines to cease service in Dubuque

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Kazius Jarekaiser Childress
Suspect pleads not guilty to killing two Cedar Rapids men
The Iowa Supreme Court is about to have a vacancy, and people are already applying to fill the...
People apply for upcoming Iowa Supreme Court vacancy
Lawyers say the innocent bystander who was hurt in the Des Moines Hy-Vee shooting could file a...
Bystander injured in Des Moines Hy-Vee shooting could file lawsuit