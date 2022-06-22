Univ. of Iowa Hospitals answers questions on COVID vaccines for children six months and up

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With COVID vaccines going into the arms of children six months and older Wednesday at University of Iowa Health Care, many parents may still have questions when it comes to vaccinating their kids.

”Kids are not no risk. They’re low risk,” said Dr. Michael Brownlee, Chief Pharmacy Officer for University of Iowa Health Care.

Dr. Brownlee said it’s good for parents to have questions when it comes to vaccinating their children.

”We want our patients to talk to their pediatrician, to their family medicine provider,” he said. “We don’t know where the pandemic is going either. If you go through the vaccine series today and finish it by late summer, early fall and we have another spike of another variant, your child’s protected.”

Dr. Brownlee added for those who have children that have had COVID, they should still get vaccinated.

”And when you look at the trials, a number of the children had been exposed to COVID. Potentially had it or had been exposed. Through the studies of antibodies in their blood. What they say in the studies was that that immunity they received through their exposure to COVID was not what’s called durable and long-lasting,” said Dr. Brownlee.

UIHC will have more appointments Friday and Saturday of this week and say they’re working on expanding availability for next week as well.

”Where we are in the pandemic right now may seem like things have really stabilized or are low risk at this point. But we know that this is the final link in the ages that could be eligible to receive the vaccination,” said Dr. Brownlee.

