Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Suspect pleads not guilty to killing two Cedar Rapids men

Kazius Jarekaiser Childress
Kazius Jarekaiser Childress(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kazius Childress, the man accused of killing Kavon Johnson and Cordal Lewis back in January, has pled not guilty to the charges against him.

Childress was arrested by U.S. Marshals back in May after investigators say they were provided video surveillance verifying that Childress shot Lewis and that his vehicle was present at the scene where Johnson was shot.

Officials have charged Childress with two counts of Murder in the First Degree and Going Armed with Intent.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who opened fire in a Des Moines Hy-Vee on Sunday morning may not face criminal charges.
Woman who fired gun in Iowa Hy-Vee may not face charges
Police say only one grain silo, made out of concrete, collapsed.
Man missing after grain bin collapse in Yarmouth
Owner of Tactical Creations has concerns over Red Flag Laws.
Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’
The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending...
Reynolds expands deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles
American Airlines has announced they will also cease operations in Toledo, Ohio, and Ithaca and...
American Airlines to cease service in Dubuque

Latest News

The Iowa Supreme Court is about to have a vacancy, and people are already applying to fill the...
People apply for upcoming Iowa Supreme Court vacancy
Lawyers say the innocent bystander who was hurt in the Des Moines Hy-Vee shooting could file a...
Bystander injured in Des Moines Hy-Vee shooting could file lawsuit
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase