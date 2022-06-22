Suspect pleads not guilty to killing two Cedar Rapids men

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kazius Childress, the man accused of killing Kavon Johnson and Cordal Lewis back in January, has pled not guilty to the charges against him.

Childress was arrested by U.S. Marshals back in May after investigators say they were provided video surveillance verifying that Childress shot Lewis and that his vehicle was present at the scene where Johnson was shot.

Officials have charged Childress with two counts of Murder in the First Degree and Going Armed with Intent.

