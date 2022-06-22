Show You Care
Residents displaced after house fire in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a fire this evening in the Wellington Heights neighborhood at approximately 7:50 pm Tuesday evening.

Crews arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire in the rear of the home that had extended to the 1st and 2nd floors. Responders aggressively attacked the fire and brought it under control in approximately 26 minutes.

The home suffered significant fire and smoke damage.

Two adult occupants and one child were displaced.

