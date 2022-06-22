Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Our Town: Iowa City is a city for the arts

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City offers an endless list of options for families in the summer, with festivals or events that bring people together. Through growing partnerships between non-profits and the city, these events are now more accessible.

Chauncey Swan Park near city hall hosts movies throughout the summer. The city formed a partnership with Filmscene, a non-profit in Iowa City, to show movies last summer.

“This whole space fills with people watching the movie. It’s free, it’s fun, it’s for families and it’s been a really neat addition,” says Juli Seydell Johnson, Director of Iowa City Parks and Recreation.

The next movie in the park is “Crooklyn”, which will start at 8:45 pm on Saturday, June 25. Andrew Sherburne, Filmscene’s executive director and co-founder, is grateful for the opportunity to share impactful films that create community conversation. “It was a really big investment in the arts, in the community. And so I don’t think we could’ve done it without that strong connection with the city and parks and rec,” he says.

Summer of the Arts is also partnering with parks and rec this year to bring music and movies into neighborhoods and parks around Our Town.

“We want to make the arts accessible, that’s really important to us. So being able to bring this to people’s backyard, basically, we think is a really fun opportunity for us,” says Lisa Barnes, executive director of Summer of the Arts.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who opened fire in a Des Moines Hy-Vee on Sunday morning may not face criminal charges.
Woman who fired gun in Iowa Hy-Vee may not face charges
Police say only one grain silo, made out of concrete, collapsed.
Man missing after grain bin collapse in Yarmouth
Owner of Tactical Creations has concerns over Red Flag Laws.
Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’
The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending...
Reynolds expands deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles
The scene of the collapsed grain silo remains volatile and access will be restricted until the...
Crews find body of man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo

Latest News

Fans playing hooky to watch the Kernels whip the Whitecaps 4-2
Fans playing hooky to watch the Kernels whip the Whitecaps 4-2
Lynsey Barnard’s unexpected journey to being the new head coach at City High
Lynsey Barnard’s unexpected journey to being the new head coach at City High
“The more data we have, the more easily we can solve any problems that are arising.” - Iowa...
“The more data we have, the more easily we can solve any problems that are arising.” - Iowa schools record number of nonbinary students
“The more data we have, the more easily we can solve any problems that are arising.” - Iowa...
“The more data we have, the more easily we can solve any problems that are arising.” - Iowa schools record number of nonbinary students