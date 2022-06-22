Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Mother charged after 2-month-old dies just days after regaining custody, police say

The Clinton Police Department said Darla Luke has been charged with felony child neglect.
The Clinton Police Department said Darla Luke has been charged with felony child neglect.(WLBT/Clinton Police Dept.)
By WLBT.com Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A mother has been charged in the death of her infant at a Mississippi hotel just days after she regained custody of the child, police say.

The Clinton Police Department said Darla Luke has been charged with felony child neglect.

Police said officers were called Tuesday morning to the Econo Lodge in Clinton, located about 10 miles west of Jackson. The hotel manager told police that around 10 a.m., he heard Luke screaming from inside a hotel room. Other neighbors also heard the screams and called 911.

Upon arriving, officers found a dead 2-month-old baby inside the room.

According to the hotel manager, five people had been living in the hotel room for a month and a half. The other children living in the hotel room have been placed with their grandmother.

Luke was previously charged with misdemeanor child neglect on June 7, authorities said. At some point between June 7 and June 21, when the infant died, the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services returned the children to her custody.

This case is still under investigation. Police did not release further details.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who opened fire in a Des Moines Hy-Vee on Sunday morning may not face criminal charges.
Woman who fired gun in Iowa Hy-Vee may not face charges
Police say only one grain silo, made out of concrete, collapsed.
Man missing after grain bin collapse in Yarmouth
Owner of Tactical Creations has concerns over Red Flag Laws.
Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’
The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending...
Reynolds expands deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles
American Airlines has announced they will also cease operations in Toledo, Ohio, and Ithaca and...
American Airlines to cease service in Dubuque

Latest News

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was indicted on wire fraud charges.
Former candidate for Florida governor facing federal charges
Visitors returned Wednesday morning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park.
Crowds flock to Yellowstone as park reopens after floods
Logan Parsons is recovering from brain surgery after his family said three men jumped him and...
Man recovering from brain surgery after brutal attack, family says
What does a gas tax break mean for you?
What a gas tax break means for you
Kazius Jarekaiser Childress
Suspect pleads not guilty to killing two Cedar Rapids men