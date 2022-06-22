Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Man credits pregnant dog for $2M lottery win

Leonard Linton chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of over $1.6 million at the lottery...
Leonard Linton chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of over $1.6 million at the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee on Monday.(Twitter/Florida Lottery)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A dog in Florida is living up to the adage of being her owner’s best friend.

Leonard Linton says he’s now a millionaire because of his pregnant dachshund named Ivy.

According to the Florida Lottery, Linton took a different and quicker route home after receiving a call that Ivy wasn’t feeling well.

He made a quick pit stop at a convenience store in Live Oak where he purchased a $10 scratch-off game and won the $2 million grand prize.

Linton chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of over $1.6 million at the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee on Monday, claiming the prize with his lucky pup by his side.

“I still can’t believe it. This is life-changing, but I’m definitely getting Ivy a new kennel,” Linton said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who opened fire in a Des Moines Hy-Vee on Sunday morning may not face criminal charges.
Woman who fired gun in Iowa Hy-Vee may not face charges
Police say only one grain silo, made out of concrete, collapsed.
Man missing after grain bin collapse in Yarmouth
Owner of Tactical Creations has concerns over Red Flag Laws.
Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’
The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending...
Reynolds expands deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles
American Airlines has announced they will also cease operations in Toledo, Ohio, and Ithaca and...
American Airlines to cease service in Dubuque

Latest News

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was indicted on wire fraud charges.
Former candidate for Florida governor facing federal charges
Visitors returned Wednesday morning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park.
Crowds flock to Yellowstone as park reopens after floods
Logan Parsons is recovering from brain surgery after his family said three men jumped him and...
Man recovering from brain surgery after brutal attack, family says
What does a gas tax break mean for you?
What a gas tax break means for you
Kazius Jarekaiser Childress
Suspect pleads not guilty to killing two Cedar Rapids men