Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa School of Beauty closing Ottumwa campus

The final day of operation for the school is August 27th, 2022.
The final day of operation for the school is August 27th, 2022.(KEYC News Now)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - In a letter sent to its constituents, the President of the Iowa School of Beauty announced that the Ottumwa campus will be permanently closing.

Campuses in Des Moines and Sioux City will continue to operate. The final day of operation for the school is August 27th, 2022.

You can read the full letter below:

To our valued customers, alumni, and friends,

We regret to inform you that our Iowa School of Beauty Ottumwa campus is permanently closing, with our last anticipated date of operation being Aug 27, 2022.

Throughout the years we’ve graduated over 1,000 students from our programs, served tens of thousands of salon guests and we can’t thank the Ottumwa community enough for all of the support.

We will continue to operate campuses in both Des Moines and Sioux City in which we will continue to serve the students of Iowa with education in Cosmetology, Esthetics, and Massage Therapy.

We also want to thank the American Hair Academy in Mount Pleasant, IA for graciously accepting our students who are working to complete their Cosmetology programs.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us at our business office located at 3305 70th Street Des Moines, IA 50322 or 515-318-5013.

Sincerely,

Andrew Oswald, President

Iowa School of Beauty

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who opened fire in a Des Moines Hy-Vee on Sunday morning may not face criminal charges.
Woman who fired gun in Iowa Hy-Vee may not face charges
Police say only one grain silo, made out of concrete, collapsed.
Man missing after grain bin collapse in Yarmouth
Owner of Tactical Creations has concerns over Red Flag Laws.
Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’
The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending...
Reynolds expands deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles
American Airlines has announced they will also cease operations in Toledo, Ohio, and Ithaca and...
American Airlines to cease service in Dubuque

Latest News

The scene of the collapsed grain silo remains volatile and access will be restricted until the...
Crews find body of man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo
Residents wishing to report illegal fireworks should call the non-emergency dispatch number,...
City of Dubuque reminding residents that ‘consumer fireworks’ are prohibited
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Prosecutors say Decker strangled Bastman with a belt, and Bernston did nothing to stop it
Woman found guilty, man sentenced to prison for Iowa killing