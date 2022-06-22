Iowa School of Beauty closing Ottumwa campus

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - In a letter sent to its constituents, the President of the Iowa School of Beauty announced that the Ottumwa campus will be permanently closing.

Campuses in Des Moines and Sioux City will continue to operate. The final day of operation for the school is August 27th, 2022.

You can read the full letter below:

To our valued customers, alumni, and friends,

We regret to inform you that our Iowa School of Beauty Ottumwa campus is permanently closing, with our last anticipated date of operation being Aug 27, 2022.

Throughout the years we’ve graduated over 1,000 students from our programs, served tens of thousands of salon guests and we can’t thank the Ottumwa community enough for all of the support.

We will continue to operate campuses in both Des Moines and Sioux City in which we will continue to serve the students of Iowa with education in Cosmetology, Esthetics, and Massage Therapy.

We also want to thank the American Hair Academy in Mount Pleasant, IA for graciously accepting our students who are working to complete their Cosmetology programs.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us at our business office located at 3305 70th Street Des Moines, IA 50322 or 515-318-5013.

Sincerely,

Andrew Oswald, President

Iowa School of Beauty

