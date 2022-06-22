“If you would’ve told me that after our sophomore year, I would’ve said ‘are you insane?’ Keegan Murray’s journey to the NBA draft part 2

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Keegan Murray’s journey to the NBA draft involved his family at Prairie high school and his opponents across the state of Iowa.

When Kris Murray was voted KCRG-TV9 Athlete of the Week, he participated in a shooting contest with his brother and dad, Kenyon.

Kenyon stood no chance against his sons, who each made 10 three-pointers in a row. But Keegan won the tiebreaker: A half court shot.

Keegan’s teammate at Iowa, Patrick McCaffery, remembers going head-to-head with the twins in high school. TV9 asked him if he could envision the Murrays as NBA picks.

“It depends on what you were talking about, because if you would’ve told me that after our sophomore year I would’ve said ‘are you insane?’ McCaffery said. “But the older we got, I could see it. Long, athletic wings who can shoot, dribble and pass, that’s what the NBA is these days and they definitely fit.”

