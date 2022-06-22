Show You Care
Dogs beat the heat and raise money for a good cause at Kernels’ Bark in the Park night

By Jack Lido
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For more than two dozen dogs at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, the heat was no problem.

Dogs needed tickets to get into the game, a 2-1 Kernels win over the West Michigan Whitecaps. All those proceeds went to Critter Crusaders, which gives medical care to animals in shelters.

“It’s really a continuity of medical care that allows homeless animals to get the best vet care possible and ultimately to be adoptable,” said Jan Erceg, the medical coordinator of Critter Crusaders.

She said socializing at events like Bark in the Park is important for dogs.

“If you have a dog that’s isolated from other dogs they might not get along with other dogs they might be fearful,” Erceg said. “That is a really important aspect of pet ownership.”

Heat can be dangerous for dogs, but the danger can be diminished by jumping in the pool.

The dogs at the game obliged.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

