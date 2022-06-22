Show You Care
Crews find body of man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo

The scene of the collapsed grain silo remains volatile and access will be restricted until the area can be made safe.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
YARMOUTH, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office announced that they found the body of the missing individual that was caught in the collapsed grain silo on Tuesday.

On June 21st at 8:08 am, crews responded to a report of a grain silo collapsing and two employees in the immediate area at the time. One of the employees was okay, but the other was unable to be located. Eight local fire departments worked in the area in shifts as well as the Iowa Task Force, to try and dig the individual out.

Responders located the individual at approximately 1:15 pm Wednesday, a full day after the collapse occurred.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

