Comfortably Quiet For Now

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Comfortable weather, by June standards, continues through the end of the week. Highs stay in the 80s with lows in the 60s. Our next rainfall chance returns on Friday. Friday morning and again Friday night into Saturday morning look to bring storms. There is the possibility that some of these storms could turn severe. After the cold front passes on Saturday get set for a more September-like Sunday. Have a great night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

